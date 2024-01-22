Markel Group Inc. Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $32,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock traded up $11.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $398.90. 231,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.53 and its 200-day moving average is $400.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

