Markel Group Inc. Sells 8,500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Markel Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $17,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $17,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,348.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,434 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,487 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 100.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 588.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,740. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $97.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.10.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

