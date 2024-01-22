Markel Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 74,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $145.25. 275,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

