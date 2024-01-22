Markel Group Inc. Takes Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $156,000.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at $678,953,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Liberty Live Group Profile

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.21. 91,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,562. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.