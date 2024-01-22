NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 5,142 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 2.1 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 291,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

