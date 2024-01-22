NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

