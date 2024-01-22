NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,641 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 0.8% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 234.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.3 %

MSM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.33. 217,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.97. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.