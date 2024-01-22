SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stock Holdings Increased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 349,106.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,714 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 340,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

