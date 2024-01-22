KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 10,601 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.