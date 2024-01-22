KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 396 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSST. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $50.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

