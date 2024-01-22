KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 4,865 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after acquiring an additional 303,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.54 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.