Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $218.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $221.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

