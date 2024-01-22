Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,226.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $569.78 and a 52 week high of $1,230.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,044.21 and its 200 day moving average is $929.41. The company has a market cap of $574.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.