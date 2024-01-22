Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTM. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,638.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,504.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,515.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,312.00 and a 1-year high of $1,643.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, Director Weston M. Hicks acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

