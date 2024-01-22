KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,546 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

