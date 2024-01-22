Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PHG stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

