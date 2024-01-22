KCS Wealth Advisory Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,282 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.05% of Garrett Motion worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1,148.7% during the second quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,330,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940,141 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668,346 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 629.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495,589 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $50,988,000. Finally, Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the second quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,110 shares during the last quarter.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,725,356 shares of company stock worth $14,258,246. 37.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GTX opened at $8.99 on Monday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 84.98% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

