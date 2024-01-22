KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $199.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average is $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

