KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 314 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in GSK were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in GSK by 28.5% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 409,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GSK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after buying an additional 53,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.34.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

