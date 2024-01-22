KCS Wealth Advisory Has $731,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $100.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.