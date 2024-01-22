KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 15,783 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

