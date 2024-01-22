Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.6% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

