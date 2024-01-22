JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Lessened by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,504 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 35.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $37,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.65 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

