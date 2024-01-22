Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is St. Louis Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $37,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VEU opened at $54.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.