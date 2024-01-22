Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $102.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

