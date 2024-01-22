JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HD opened at $362.41 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

