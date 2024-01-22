3,475 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $749.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $749.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $679.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

