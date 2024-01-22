Advisor OS LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after buying an additional 1,721,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,896,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 850,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $111.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

