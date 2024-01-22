WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

