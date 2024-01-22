ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $208,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,045,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $130.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.