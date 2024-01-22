Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $132.27 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

