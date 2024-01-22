Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

