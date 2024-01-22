Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $56,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 407,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

