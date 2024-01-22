iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $51,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $163.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.38. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $166.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

