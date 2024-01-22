Cardano (ADA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $318.81 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.57 billion and approximately $318.81 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.17 or 0.05831495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00026991 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,557,079,074 coins and its circulating supply is 35,404,619,221 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

