Monero Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89.39 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Monero has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $153.47 or 0.00377275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and $89.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,678.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00169173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00576781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00178766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,387,729 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

