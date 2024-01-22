Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $744.97 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $744.97 million and approximately $45.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,678.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00169173 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00576781 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009796 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00058771 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00377275 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00178766 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,242,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,218,686,132 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
