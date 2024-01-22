T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.94.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $165.29 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,552,042 shares of company stock valued at $250,200,410 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 206,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 11,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 118,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.