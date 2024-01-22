Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $43,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

DIA stock opened at $379.66 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $379.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.32.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

