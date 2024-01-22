Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 53,477 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,477 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $43,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

