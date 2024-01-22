Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

