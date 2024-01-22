iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

