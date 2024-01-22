Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $501.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $336.24 and a 52 week high of $501.00. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

