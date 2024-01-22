Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 50,737 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.87% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $25,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLTL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.41 on Monday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.58.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

