JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

