Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 522.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $269.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.61. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $181.87 and a 12-month high of $269.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

