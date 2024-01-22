Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $20,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

