Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.04.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

