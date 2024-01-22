Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.66% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.