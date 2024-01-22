Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 964 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $121.71 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

